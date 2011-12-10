JAKARTA Dec 10 An Indonesian workers'
union plans to extend a three-month strike at Freeport McMoRan
Copper & Gold's Grasberg mine until Jan. 15, union
official Virgo Solossa told Reuters on Saturday.
The union, which represents about 8,000 miners at the
world's second biggest copper mine, said they wanted to formally
extend the strike for another month pending a deal with the
Phoenix-based firm.
"Last week we sent a letter to inform we are extending the
strike until Jan. 15," Solossa said. The last strike extension
is due to expire on Dec. 15.
"However we hope that before the extension (is) realised, we
can already have struck a deal with the management, because we
want this problem be solved before Christmas," he said.
Many Freeport Indonesia workers, who are mostly Christians,
are worried they cannot afford to celebrate Christmas due to the
strike. Workers have been on strike over pay since
mid-September.
The strike, the longest and most serious industrial dispute
in Southeast Asia's top economy, has crippled the mine's
production and cut Indonesia's tax revenue from its single
biggest taxpayer.