CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
May 8 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Thursday its oil and gas subsidiary has agreed to buy $1.4 billion of Apache Corp's assets in the Gulf of Mexico.
Freeport announced a separate deal on Wednesday to sell assets in the Eagle Ford shale field in Texas to Encana Corp for $3.1 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico