April 24 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
reported a decline in first quarter profit on Thursday,
hurt by lower copper prices and a conflict with the government
of Indonesia that has halted its copper concentrate exports from
the country.
The company said it is working to resolve the dispute, over
a new export tax announced in January.
Net income fell to $510 million, or 49 cents a share, from
$648 million, or 68 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $4.99
billion from $4.58 billion, boosted by the company's recent oil
and gas acquisitions.
