SANTIAGO Aug 30 Chile's El Abra copper mine, controlled by Freeport-McMoran Inc, said on Tuesday that a worker died after an accident at its acid unloading terminal, forcing a halt to some operations.

"The deceased worker was carrying out his job at the acid unloading terminal, and for reasons under investigation, suffered an accident that led to his death," the company said in a statement.

It added in comments emailed to Reuters that operations in the terminal were suspended.

El Abra is 51 percent owned by Freeport, with state-run Codelco owning 49 percent, and produced around 147,000 tonnes of copper last year. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)