UPDATE 1-Taiwan March export orders beat forecasts as global electronics boom
* Q1 export orders +12.6 pct y/y, March +12.3 pct (f'cast +10 pct)
Jan 22 Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc
* Freeport CEO Adkerson says company has not previously paid any export taxes on copper concentrate from Indonesia
* Freeport has 'strong desire' not to go to international arbitration on Indonesia tax issue, rather find 'mutually agreeable resolution' with government - CEO
* Freeport CEO says despite tax uncertainty, continuing with underground development plans at Grasberg mine in Indonesia
* Freeport CEO says confident will reach agreement with Indonesia government on export tax issue
* Freeport CEO says shipped copper concentrate from indonesia in early january with permits that carried over from 2013
* Freeport may have to scale back indonesia operations over time if export impasse unresolved as will run out of space to store produced copper concentrate - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 export orders +12.6 pct y/y, March +12.3 pct (f'cast +10 pct)
LONDON, April 20 World stocks eked out small gains on Thursday as investors resisted risky bets ahead of the first round of the French presidential election over the weekend.