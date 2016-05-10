May 10 U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc would like to get its debt down to $10 billion over the next two years and is in a series of discussions about selling more of its assets, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on Tuesday.

A day after Freeport agreed to sell its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Adkerson said Freeport would consider selling a minority interest in a package of its other mining assets. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver Editing by W Simon)