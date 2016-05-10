BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners qtrly net income $11.4 mln
* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017
May 10 U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc would like to get its debt down to $10 billion over the next two years and is in a series of discussions about selling more of its assets, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on Tuesday.
A day after Freeport agreed to sell its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Adkerson said Freeport would consider selling a minority interest in a package of its other mining assets. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver Editing by W Simon)
* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to bring in regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.