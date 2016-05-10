(Adds CEO comments, details, background)
May 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc is in talks
to sell more assets as it looks to cut its debt by half over the
next two years, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on
Tuesday.
His comments came in a day after the company agreed to sell
its majority stake in the Tenke copper project in the Democratic
Republic of Congo to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for
$2.65 billion in cash.
Adkerson said Freeport, which had $19.64 billion in
long-term debt as of March 31, would consider selling a minority
interest in a package of its other mining assets, but did not
give more details.
"We are having a series of discussions about potential other
transactions," Adkerson said at a conference hosted by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, adding that Freeport was open to
discussions on all of its assets.
He said the company received significant interest from
different Chinese companies for the Tenke business.
"This is my baby. I didn't want to do this," Adkerson said.
"It's an asset that we took on to develop in early 2008,
when other global miners were reluctant to do business in the
country."
Separately, rig contractor Noble Corp Plc said
Freeport's oil and gas unit terminated contracts for two of its
drillships and that Freeport will pay $540 million to Noble.
Freeport shares were up 0.5 percent at $10.57, while Noble
shares were up about 2.8 percent $9.51.
