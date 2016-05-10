(Adds CEO comments, details, background)

May 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc is in talks to sell more assets as it looks to cut its debt by half over the next two years, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on Tuesday.

His comments came in a day after the company agreed to sell its majority stake in the Tenke copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for $2.65 billion in cash.

Adkerson said Freeport, which had $19.64 billion in long-term debt as of March 31, would consider selling a minority interest in a package of its other mining assets, but did not give more details.

"We are having a series of discussions about potential other transactions," Adkerson said at a conference hosted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, adding that Freeport was open to discussions on all of its assets.

He said the company received significant interest from different Chinese companies for the Tenke business.

"This is my baby. I didn't want to do this," Adkerson said.

"It's an asset that we took on to develop in early 2008, when other global miners were reluctant to do business in the country."

Separately, rig contractor Noble Corp Plc said Freeport's oil and gas unit terminated contracts for two of its drillships and that Freeport will pay $540 million to Noble.

Freeport shares were up 0.5 percent at $10.57, while Noble shares were up about 2.8 percent $9.51. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by W Simon and Anil D'Silva)