JAKARTA Oct 19 Operations at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Grasberg open pit copper mine in Indonesia have resumed after a one-day stoppage following a fatal incident at the mine late on Monday.

"Today operations returned to normal," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters. He said the stoppage had "not yet" impacted production. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Dacosta; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)