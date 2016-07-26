July 26 Diversified U.S. miner and oil producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss as aggressive cost cutting helped counter a near 20 percent drop in copper prices.

Freeport's net loss attributable to common stock narrowed to $479 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.85 billion, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

The world's biggest listed copper producer, which has been selling assets to cut down its debt, said on Tuesday revenue fell 15.3 percent to $3.33 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)