(Adds CEO being open to selling company, lower output forecast
from Indonesia mine, updates share price)
By Nicole Mordant
July 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the
world's biggest publicly listed copper miner, put its
high-profile asset sales plan on the rear burner on Tuesday, and
instead unveiled a $1.5 billion share issue to help it cut debt.
Freeport's chief executive said he was confident the company
could reduce its $18.8 billion of net debt to between $13.2
billion and $10.5 billion by the end of 2017 on the back of
already executed asset sales and excess cash it expects to earn
from higher mined volumes and metals prices.
As a result, Freeport, which also produces oil and other
metals including gold and molybdenum, could hold on to core
assets, such as the Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru. At the
start of 2016, Freeport said any of its assets might be sold.
"I feel we've turned corner, we can see the way forward
without further asset sales, without further equity sales," CEO
Richard Adkerson said on a conference call after Freeport
reported a slightly bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.
However, he said Freeport was still open to considering "all
strategic moves" that could generate value for shareholders,
"whether that means selling assets, selling the company," he
said.
Freeport's stock, which was down more than 7 percent at the
open on news of the dilutive share issue, retraced its losses
after the call. It closed 2.4 percent higher at $12.68.
Like other miners, Freeport has been hit hard in recent
years by a downturn in prices for commodities, including copper,
gold and oil, at a time when its debt had soared on the back of
acquisitions.
But gold and oil prices have risen this year, and Adkerson
said he expects copper prices to recover as well.
Phoenix-based Freeport has entered into agreements to sell
more than $4 billion worth of assets this year.
Adkerson also said Freeport has assurances from the
Indonesian government that it will receive the copper export
permit it requires by Aug. 8. It reduced its 2016 copper output
forecast from its Grasberg mine in Indonesia to 1.3 billion
pounds from 1.4 billion due to varying ore grades.
Earlier on Tuesday, Freeport posted a narrower quarterly net
loss of $479 million in the three months to June 30, down from
$1.85 billion a year earlier.
Excluding items, it lost 2 cents per share, compared with
analysts' average estimate of a 1-cent-per-share loss.
(Additional reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by
Jonathan Oatis and G Crosse)