Oct 25 Diversified U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc swung to a profit after seven quarters of losses, helped by cost cutting and asset sales to combat a weakened commodity market.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders was $217 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $3.83 billion, or $3.58 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the world's biggest publicly listed copper producer rose 14.6 percent to $3.88 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)