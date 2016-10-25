Oct 25 Diversified U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan
Inc swung to a profit after seven quarters of losses,
helped by cost cutting and asset sales to combat a weakened
commodity market.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders was
$217 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $3.83 billion, or $3.58 per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the world's biggest publicly listed copper
producer rose 14.6 percent to $3.88 billion.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)