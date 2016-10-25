(Removes extraneous dollar symbol in second paragraph)
Oct 25 Diversified U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan
Inc reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit and
said it expects to sell less gold, copper and molybdenum this
year.
The miner now expects to sell about 4.8 billion pounds of
copper and 1.26 million ounces of gold, down from its earlier
estimate of 5 billion pounds of copper and 1.7 million ounces of
gold.
Freeport now expects to sell 73 million pounds of molybdenum
compared with its earlier forecast of 76 million pounds.
Like other miners, Freeport has been hit hard in recent
years by a downturn in prices for commodities, including copper,
gold and oil, at a time when its debt had soared on the back of
acquisitions.
The world's biggest publicly listed copper producer, which
had a debt of $19 billion as of Sept. 30, unveiled in July a
$1.5 billion share issue to help cut its debt and shift focus
from its high-profile asset sales plan.
Phoenix-based Freeport, which is under pressure from
activist investor Carl Icahn, also cut a quarter of jobs in its
oil and gas business in April and suspended its dividend in
December.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders was
$217 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $3.83 billion, or $3.58 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share,
below analysts' average estimate of 18 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 14.6 percent to $3.88 billion.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)