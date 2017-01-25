(Recasts after conference call)
By Nicole Mordant
Jan 25 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's
biggest publicly-listed copper miner, warned on Wednesday that
it would need to start slashing output and jobs at its Indonesia
mine by mid-February if it fails to get an export permit from
the government.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based miner also reported
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and cut its 2017
copper and gold production forecasts because it expects lower
output at its massive Grasberg mine in Indonesia, sending its
shares tumbling.
Freeport's exports of copper concentrate from Indonesia have
been halted since Jan. 12 when a ban on shipping semi-processed
ore out of the Southeast Asian country came into effect to boost
the local smelter industry.
The ban has removed more than 2 percent of supply from the
global copper market, Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina
estimates, a move that has helped copper prices hit
two-month highs of $5,973 a tonne on Wednesday.
Freeport said it had told Jakarta that it would need to
slash production at Grasberg to about 40 percent of capacity if
it cannot export as it has limited amounts of storage for its
copper concentrate.
It would need to reduce costs at the mine, its biggest, and
suspend future investment worth billions of dollars on
underground development projects and a second copper smelter in
Indonesia.
Freeport has received "indications" from the government that
it would be allowed to resume exports while it negotiates
converting its contract of work to a special mining license
under new mining sector rules unveiled on Jan. 12, Chief
Executive Richard Adkerson said on a conference call.
A Freeport spokesman said earlier on Wednesday the company
expected to resume exports from Indonesia "soon."
The Indonesia situation "is likely to get worse before it
gets better. It is bullish for copper, but will create continued
volatility in the Freeport share price," Jefferies' LaFemina
said in a note to clients.
Freeport's shares were down 5.8 percent at $16.04 in early
afternoon trade.
For each month it cannot export, output at Grasberg is
expected to fall by about 70 million pounds of copper and
100,000 ounces of gold.
Freeport earlier reported adjusted earnings of 25 cents per
share, well below analysts' average estimate of 34 cents per
share, mostly due to lower output from Grasberg where Adkerson
said worker productivity was a problem.
Freeport also cut its previous full-year 2017 sales
forecast. It now expects to produce about 4.1 billion pounds of
copper and 2.2 million ounces of gold this year.
