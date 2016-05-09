May 9 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on
Monday it would sell its 70 percent stake in a unit controlling
the Tenke copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo to
China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) for $2.65 billion in
cash.
Freeport will also get up to $120 million contingent on
copper and cobalt prices.
The U.S. miner owns 70 percent of TF Holdings Ltd, a Bermuda
holding company that indirectly owns an 80 percent interest in
Tenke Fungurume Mining SA.
Freeport has an effective 56 percent interest in the Tenke
project, one of the world's largest copper-cobalt deposits.
