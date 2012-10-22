* Gold production slumps at Grasberg mine in Indonesia
* Sees output rising next year as ore quality improves
* Company still dealing with labor issues
* Shares down 2.6 percent
By Steve James
Oct 22 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's
third-quarter profit fell sharply, missing Wall Street
estimates, due mostly to a 50 percent drop in gold sales, much
of it because of low production at its Grasberg mine in
Indonesia, the company said on Monday.
Freeport trimmed its forecast for gold production this year
but said it expects a big jump in both gold and copper output
next year, when it will be mining higher-grade ores at Grasberg.
Gold output from the mine, on the Indonesian island of
Papua, was hurt as the company worked through a layer of
lower-grade ores. The mine was also crippled by a strike last
year and is slowly returning to full production.
Freeport shares fell 2.6 percent to $40.08 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson told Wall Street
analysts on a conference call the company was continuing to deal
with labor issues at Grasberg, "but we're making progress with
that." He did not elaborate.
As a result of the strike, the company had to carry out
repairs at the underground section of Grasberg. "Those have
taken more time than we expected," Adkerson said, noting the
mine was currently processing 50,000 tons of rock per day
instead of the full 80,000 tons capacity.
"We're not as far along as we expected. That was high grade
material that would have gone into our mill so that's affected
the volumes of copper and gold that we had available to us,"
said Adkerson.
"As we go forward into 2013, we will be mining at lower
reaches of the pit and that will give us access to higher grade
material and you'll see that reflected in our numbers," he said.
Discussing copper markets, Adkerson said they were focused
on China, which is an important demand driver for the metal used
in wiring.
"There's a lot of skepticism about Chinese growth rates at
7.5 percent or slightly above that," he said, noting Beijing is
taking steps to stabilize the economy, provide incentives for
consumers and invest in infrastructure.
"We are continuing to see a positive situation in China and
... very strong competitive demand for our copper," Adkerson
said.
U.S. copper demand is being boosted by the automobile
industry and housing data has been more positive, he said.
"While growth in the U.S. today is certainly lower than the
business community expected a year ago, we're seeing some
positive aspects to copper demand in the marketplace."
Adkerson also told analysts Freeport is considering floating
its Indonesian subsidiary on the Jakarta stock exchange.
In its earnings release, Freeport said third-quarter
consolidated gold sales fell by more than half, to 202,000
ounces from 409,000 ounces a year earlier. Copper output was
down slightly to 922 million pounds from 947 million pounds.
As a result, quarterly revenue dropped 15 percent to $4.4
billion, even as copper and gold prices rose from the 2011
quarter. Spot gold ended the third quarter at $1,770 per
ounce, up 9 percent from a year earlier. Copper was up
16 percent to $8,205 per tonne, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Freeport's net earnings were $824 million, or 86 cents per
share, down from $1.1 billion, or $1.10 per share, a year
earlier, the Phoenix-based company said.
Excluding credits for adjustments to deferred income taxes
in Peru and some environmental obligations and related
litigation, earnings were 68 cents per share. On that basis,
analysts' average forecast was 73 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company maintained its 2012 estimate for copper sales of
3.6 billion pounds, but it lowered the gold sales estimate to
1.0 million ounces from 1.1 million ounces.
Next year, it expects consolidated sales of 4.3 billion
pounds of copper, 1.4 million ounces of gold and 90 million
pounds of molybdenum.
In the 2012 fourth quarter, it expects consolidated sales of
930 million pounds of copper, 255,000 ounces of gold and 20
million pounds of molybdenum.