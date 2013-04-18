* Adjusted Q1 earnings $0.73/share versus Street view $0.71
* Revenue down slightly at $4.58 billion
* Energy deals on track to close in Q2 2013
* Shares rise 0.9 percent to $28.25 on NYSE
By Julie Gordon
April 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
sought to shore up shareholder support for its foray
into the U.S. energy sector on Thursday by highlighting the
benefit of diversifying into oil and gas at a time when metal
prices are softening.
A $9 billion takeover of two energy companies, announced by
Freeport in December, will add new growth opportunities that
compliment plans to boost copper sales to more than 5 billion
pounds a year by 2015, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said
during a conference call.
"We've got near-term exposure to oil growth and oil
revenues, and longer-term exposure to exploration potential by
the U.S. natural gas business," he said. "That adds an exciting
and attractive asset mix to our company."
Adkerson spoke after Freeport, one of the world's largest
copper producers, reported a 15 percent drop in first-quarter
profit as higher copper sales were offset by increased costs,
lower copper prices and a fall in gold sales.
Copper and gold prices have tumbled in recent weeks, while
natural gas prices are up. That has Freeport's unpopular bid for
Plains Exploration & Production Co and McMoRan
Exploration Co looking more favorable than when first
announced.
Shares of Freeport rose 0.9 percent to $28.25 on Thursday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was trading
in the $38 range the day before the energy deals were announced.
Critics have said the takeovers are pricey and an
unnecessary distraction. But Freeport, the world's largest
publicly listed copper producer, says there is a lack of good
copper assets on the market, and that the U.S. energy assets
will enhance its geographical profile. The company already owns
mining projects around the globe.
The deal will transform Freeport, with about a quarter of
the combined company's 2013 operating earnings expected to come
from oil and gas, an attractive shift at a time when the United
States is poised to become the world's top oil producer.
At the same time, the Arizona-based company expects to spend
some $4.4 billion on its mining projects this year, including
$2.6 billion on new projects and $1.8 billion in sustaining
capital.
Freeport plans to boost its copper sales to some 5 billion
pounds a year by 2015, up from 3.65 billion pounds in 2012,
mainly through major expansions at its mines in Peru, the U.S.
and Africa.
Revenue in the first quarter slipped and came in below
analyst estimates, while adjusted earnings slightly exceeded
expectations.
Freeport increased its cash-cost outlook for 2013 to $1.45
per pound of copper, up from a previous estimate of $1.35 per
pound, based on a lower average gold price, which has plunged
about 18 percent this year. Gold is a by-product for Freeport
and is used as a credit against copper production costs.
DEAL VALUE DOWN
Gold prices fell to a two-year low at $1,321.35 per ounce
earlier this week. Copper prices, meanwhile, hit an 18-month low
at $6,800 a tonne on Thursday on persistent worries over sagging
global demand for the metal.
"The demand side data out of China has been pretty
terrible," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst with BB&T Capital
Markets. "And there are concerns regarding the amount of new
supply expected to come online this year and next year."
While copper is under pressure, natural gas prices are
rising, making Freeport's bid to diversify into energy seem more
attractive, Nelson added.
But falling metal prices are weighing on Freeport's shares,
dragging down the value of its offer for Plains by about 13
percent. That has some analysts speculating Freeport may have to
increase its offer for the Texas-based oil & gas producer.
Freeport said it expects both deals to close in the second
quarter of 2013. It has completed $10.5 billion in debt
financings associated with the two takeovers, at a weighted
average interest rate of about 3.1 percent.
Freeport's consolidated cash totaled $9.6 billion at the end
of the first quarter and total debt was $10.1 billion.
COSTS WEIGH
Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter
dropped to $648 million, or 68 cents a share, compared with $764
million, or 80 cents, a year earlier.
Adjusted to remove one-time items, earnings were 73 cents a
share, compared with an average analyst estimate of 71 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell slightly to $4.58 billion, below analyst
estimates of $4.64 billion.
Freeport said its copper sales rose 15 percent to 954
million pounds, up from 827 million pounds, while the realized
copper price fell to $3.51 per pound from $3.82. Net cash costs
per pound of copper were $1.57, up from $1.26.
Gold sales fell 26 percent to 214,000 ounces, down from
288,000 ounces in the first quarter of 2012, on lower ore grades
in Indonesia. The average realized gold price fell to $1,606 per
ounce, from $1,694.
