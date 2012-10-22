* Denies aiming to avoid new Indonesian mining regulations

* CEO says listing would be only small part of PTFI unit

Oct 22 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc is considering listing its Indonesian subsidiary on the Jakarta exchange, Freeport Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on Monday.

"For some time now we've seen benefits to having PTFI (PT Freeport Indonesia) listed on the Indonesian exchange," Adkerson told analysts on a conference call to discuss the company's third-quarter results.

Asked about rumors that Freeport might float its Indonesian assets, Adkerson said the Jakarta government "is very positive about that."

"We believe it would present the company in a positive way within the country," where Freeport has been operating the vast Grasberg copper and gold mine for several decades.

Last year a strike at the mine hit production, and there have been recent protests and incidents of violence around the mine, on the island of Papua. Also, the government is tightening mining regulations for foreign companies and renegotiating several mining contracts.

Adkerson said Freeport is pursuing discussions to list part of PTFI and "(we) believe that it would be a very positive step for us, and the government would view it as positive as well."

He denied such a move was related to moves by the Indonesian government to gain more control over foreign mining companies.

"Well, it's not to avoid government regulations. We're subject to our contract of work, which sets the basic parameters of how we operate and what our rights and obligations are. And that contract itself has a status of law."

Adkerson said any public listing would be only a small percentage of Freeport's Indonesian unit. "PTFI is a large asset and so we're talking about a small percentage listing of that, which would be a large transaction for the Indonesian exchange," he said.

He said the company was also in discussions with the Jakarta government over the new mining rules.

"We're engaged in productive discussions to find a way forward that is responsive to (Indonesian) aspirations and protects the interest of our shareholders."

He noted Freeport has reserves lasting until 2041 in the country, "and so we were having a lot of support for what we're doing. It's meaningful to the country."

Freeport employs 20,000 people in Indonesia and pays more than $2 billion a year, on average, in taxes, royalties and dividends, "and that's meaningful to the country," Adkerson said.

Freeport shares were down 2.2 percent at $40.26 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange after its quarterly profit slumped and missed Wall Street estimates.