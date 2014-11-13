TORONTO Nov 13 Freeport McMoRan Inc
said on Thursday that it had shut down the smelter at its Miami
open-pit copper mine in Arizona after molten copper breached a
processing vessel late Wednesday night and flowed onto the
ground, setting some infrastructure in its path on fire.
There were no injuries and the material was contained and is
no longer flowing, Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in a
statement. The company did not say if the shut down would impact
production.
The copper flowed inside and around the west side of the
smelter building, part of the mining operation some 90 miles
east of Phoenix.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor)