Nov 13 Freeport McMoRan Inc has
temporarily shut its sole U.S. copper smelter after a fire broke
out as molten copper breached a processing vessel in the Arizona
facility and flowed onto the ground, a spokesman said on
Thursday.
The company is investigating the cause of the accident,
which occurred Wednesday night, and extent of the damage after
the breaching of the electric arc furnace, which melts
concentrate before copper is extracted, a spokesman said in an
email.
Until that is complete, the duration of the shutdown and
impact on the production from the smelter are uncertain, he
said.
There were no injuries and the material was contained and is
no longer flowing, the spokesman said in an earlier statement.
The copper flowed inside and around the west side of the
smelter building, part of the mining operation some 90 miles
east of Phoenix. The accident set some infrastructure on fire.
The smelter has capacity to produce 180,000 tonnes per year,
about 14 percent of annual U.S. output. North American annual
consumption of copper, used to make electrical wire and tubing,
is about 2.3 million tonnes.
The closure did not have an immediate impact on premiums
CU-PREM, which are under pressure. U.S. demand remains
relatively sluggish with the construction industry recovering
slowly, and consumption is also slowing in China, the world's
top end user.
For now, Freeport may be able to make up for any shortfall
from a relatively short shutdown, traders said. Its other
smelter, Atlantic Copper, is in Spain.
Still, the accident comes as traders report that Rio Tinto's
Kennecott copper plant in Utah, the country's No. 2
smelter, is operating at below capacity due to lower ore grades
from its nearby mine.
Freeport expects to sell about 1.8 million tonnes of copper
this year, it said in a recent earnings report.
The concentrate processed at Miami is almost exclusively
sourced from Freeport's copper mines in Arizona and New Mexico,
the spokesman said.
