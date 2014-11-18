(Adds market context)

Nov 18 Freeport-McMoRan Inc expects repairs to its sole U.S. copper smelter, which was shuttered last week after a fire, to last into December, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Freeport, the largest U.S. miner by market value and revenue, is still evaluating exactly how long the smelter shutdown will last as it investigates the cause of the fire, spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in an email.

Freeport closed the smelter near Miami, Arizona, part of the company's mining operations some 90 miles east of Phoenix, after the fire broke out when molten copper breached a processing vessel and flowed onto the ground.

Freeport is considering sending concentrates to other smelters while repairs are underway. The company's other smelter, Atlantic Copper, is in Spain.

A prolonged shutdown would raise concerns about supplies in the U.S. market of refined copper as Rio Tinto's big smelter in Utah struggles with low ore grades.

The shutdown comes at a critical time for the industry as companies that use copper to make wire and plumbing hammer out terms of next year's supply contracts.

Codelco, the world's top copper producer, is asking customers in the United States to pay higher premiums, paid on top of the Comex futures price, in 2015. [ID: nL2N0T80O2]

The Miami smelter has capacity to produce 180,000 tonnes per year, about 14 percent of annual U.S. output. North American annual consumption of copper, used to make electrical wire and tubing, is about 2.3 million tonnes.

Kinneberg said Freeport's mine production is unaffected by the smelter going offline. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Additional reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish, Leslie Adler and Tom Brown)