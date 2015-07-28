(Recasts with analyst comments, cost data, background)
By Nicole Mordant
July 28 Freeport-McMoRan Inc may cut
output at its small North American copper and molybdenum mines
to help it reduce costs, analysts said on Tuesday after the
miner and oil producer announced a cost and spending review amid
weak commodity prices.
Freeport, the biggest U.S.-listed copper miner, said it is
reviewing its mining and oil and gas businesses for significant
additional cuts in capital spending and operating costs because
of weak prices for copper, molybdenum, oil and gold.
Shares in Arizona-based Freeport leapt on the announcement,
and were last up 9.4 percent at $12.44 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The stock has lost half its value this year on concerns
about Freeport's heavy debt load and a slide in copper prices to
six-year lows. Copper was last bid at $5,305 a tonne, or $2.41 a
pound.
Freeport may reduce production at some of its North American
operations as it did in 2008-2009 to cut costs, Morningstar
analyst Daniel Rohr said.
"There are some smaller mines that would probably struggle
at, say, $2.30 copper," he said.
Molybdenum is produced as a by-product at some of the copper
mines.
Freeport does not give data for costs at individual mines.
The net cash cost for producing a pound of copper was $1.74 at
its suite of North American mines in the three months to the end
of June. The net cash cost for a pound of copper was 81 cents at
the company's Indonesian operations, $1.07 at its Tenke mine in
Africa and $1.90 in its South American operations.
Freeport aims to complete this review "promptly" and report
back on its plans in the third quarter. Company spokesman Eric
Kinneberg declined to comment further.
Output cuts are going to be the "general theme in most
commodity markets over the next year," said Ed Meir, metals
analyst at INTL FCStone.
Although the cost and spending reductions are a step in the
right direction, investors are likely to continue to focus on
Freeport's heavy $20.9 billion debt load, Jefferies analyst
Christopher LaFemina said in a note to clients.
LaFemina said the real solution for Freeport would be to
issue equity. He noted that the window of opportunity for a
previously announced initial offering of a minority stake in its
oil and gas business may have closed.
"A dilutive equity issuance would probably be a positive for
the Freeport stock price as it would shift the market's focus
back from balance sheet to P&L (profit and loss) statement," he
said.
