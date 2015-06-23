BRIEF-CVS Health on conf call- Have net new PBM business of about $5.4 bln in 2017
* In presentation - already have some PBM contract wins for ’18
June 23 Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas Inc, a unit of U.S.-based Freeport-McMoRan Inc, on Tuesday filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of up to $100 million.
The oil and gas unit said it intends to apply for a listing of its "Class A" common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Barclays is underwriting the IPO.
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.11 pct (Updates to open)