June 23 Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas Inc, a unit of U.S.-based Freeport-McMoRan Inc, on Tuesday filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of up to $100 million.

The oil and gas unit said it intends to apply for a listing of its "Class A" common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Barclays is underwriting the IPO.

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)