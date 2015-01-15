Jan 15 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has reached
a $137.5 million settlement of shareholder litigation that
accused the natural resources company of overpaying for two
affiliates in 2013, lawyers for the shareholders said on
Thursday.
The accord resolves claims that Freeport significantly
overpaid for McMoRan Exploration Co and Plains Exploration &
Production Co, in part because the purchases were tainted by
conflicts of interest among Freeport directors.
Shareholders will receive net settlement proceeds in the
form of a special dividend, their lawyers said.
A spokesman for Freeport did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)