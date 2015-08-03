BRUSSELS Aug 3 European Union competition
authorities will decide by Sept. 4 whether to allow Dutch
chipmaker NXP to acquire U.S. rival Freescale
in a $11.8 billion deal.
NXP sought EU approval last week, according to a filing on
the European Commission site on Monday.
The EU antitrust regulator can clear the deal
unconditionally or demand concessions to allay competition
concerns. It can also extend its review to a full-scale
investigation if it has deeper worries.
NXP's security chips are used in security cards, government
passports and building ID tags. It competes with Japan's Renesas
and German company Infineon.
The deal values the combined company at over $40 billion and
would make the business an industry leader within the auto and
industrial semiconductor markets.
