Jan 29 Freescale Semiconductor Ltd's quarterly loss widened on lower sales of its automotive and networking chips.

The loss increased to $35 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $6 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Freescale, which makes chips for cars and machinery, reported a loss of 15 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $957 million from $1.01 billion.