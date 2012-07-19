July 19 Freescale Semiconductor Holdings Ltd
reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly
profit, helped by growth in its automotive, networking, consumer
and industrial businesses.
Freescale, whose chips are used in cars, cellphones and
consumer products such as Amazon.com Inc's Kindle
electronic reader, lost $34 million, or 14 cents per share, on
revenue of $1.03 billion.
Excluding items, it earned 7 cents per share, topping
analysts' expectations of 2 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.