April 16 Russia's railway monopoly Russian Railways may sell its remaining 25-percent stake in rail cargo operator Freight One as soon as this year, Russian daily Kommersant reported on Monday, citing sources.

Tycoon Vladimir Lisin is the most likely buyer for the stake in Freight One, which owns a fleet of rolling stock including tank cars and cement hoppers, the paper said.

Russian Railways put 75 percent of Freight One up for sale last year and Lisin in November won the auction for the controlling share of the asset, a spokesman for Lisin's transport unit said at the time. [ID: nL5E7LS1SN]

Lisin, bidding via transport unit Universal Cargo Logistics Holding, won with a bid of nearly 126 billion roubles ($4.2 billion), a source said at the time. Lisin's primary business is steel miner NLMK.

Russian Railways was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Helen Massy-Beresford)