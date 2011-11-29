MOSCOW Nov 29 A transport unit of Russian
tycoon Vladimir Lisin is in talks with Russia's Sberbank
and foreign counterparts about a $2 billion loan to
buy control of Russian Railways unit Freight One, sources close
to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
Lisin, Russia's richest man with a $24 billion fortune, won
an auction to buy 75 percent minus two shares in $4 billion
valued Freight One via his transport unit Universal Cargo
Logistics Holding (UCLH) in October.
One source said that Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, Citi and Merrill Lynch are now in talks about taking
part in a syndicated loan to UCLH.
Another source said that another option being considered is
to raise the funds from Sberbank as well as a syndicated loan.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Oksana Kobzeva, Polina Devitt;
Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)