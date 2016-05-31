LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - German investment bank Freitag & Co said three new senior businessmen will join its board this week to bolster its advisory work on M&A deals, restructuring and capital markets activity.

Freitag said on Tuesday Steve Miller, Stefan Schmittmann and Matthias Wissmann would join its board on Wednesday.

Miller was chairman of US insurer AIG and is still a director there and at Dow Chemical and Symantec, and has worked on large financial restructurings while holding senior positions at firms including AIG, Bethlehem Steel, Chrysler, Hawker Beechcraft and United Airlines, Freitag said.

Schmittmann has experience in risk management and at banks, including Commerzbank, while Wissmann was German federal secretary of transportation and is on the board of Lufthansa, Freitag said.

Frankfurt-based Freitag was formed in 2002 and said it has advised on nearly 100 transactions with a combined volume of over 40bn. It operates in three areas: mergers and acquisitions; financial restructuring and debt advisory; and capital markets and control. (Reporting by Steve Slater)