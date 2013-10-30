LONDON Oct 30 French utility EDF and
French industrial gases firm Air Liquide are seeking
to amend and extend existing syndicated loans to reduce pricing
and extend maturities, banking sources said.
EDF did not immediately comment. Air Liquide declined to
comment.
The companies are looking to take advantage of current high
levels of loan market liquidity and competition between banks to
lower pricing, while avoiding the cost of a full refinancing,
the sources said.
A+/Aa3 rated EDF is looking to cut pricing on its existing 4
billion euro ($5.51 billion) deal, which was arranged in
November 2010, targeting 20 basis points (bps) over Euribor from
the current level of 35 bps.
The company is also looking to extend the financing by five
years and also instate two one-year extension options, one of
the sources said.
The financing also pays utilisation fees starting at 7.5 bps
for initial drawdown, rising to 30 bps for drawings of over two
thirds.
Existing lenders are offered an amendment fee of 10 bps,
while new lenders are offered a 20 bps fee to join the
financing.
Meanwhile, A rated Air Liquide is looking to amend and
extend its existing 1 billion euro facility that was originally
arranged in November 2011.
That loan, which was for five-years plus two one-year
extension options, paid an initial margin of 45 bps with a first
draw utilisation fee of 15 bps for drawings up to one third, 30
bps for drawings over one third and 50 bps for drawings over
two-thirds.
The first extension option was applied in October 2012.
Last week, BBB-/Baa3 rated French drinks maker Pernod Ricard
successfully completed an amend and extend on a 2.5
billion euro credit facility, reducing pricing by 20 bps and
extending the existing maturity maturity of the deal by one year
to 2018.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)