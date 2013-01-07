WRAPUP 3-World pledges to save "Mother Earth" despite Trump's snub to climate pact
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Updates with EU-China, Pence and Tusk comments)
PARIS Jan 7 * Bnp paribas sa shares rise 2 percent after Basel 3 softening deal * Societe generale shares rise 3.5 percent after Basel 3 softening
deal
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Updates with EU-China, Pence and Tusk comments)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is planning to raise about 1 billion reais ($309 million) by selling new shares, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday.