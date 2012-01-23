PARIS Jan 23 France's banks increased their long-term borrowing from the European Central Bank by 43.6 billion euros ($56.3 billion) over the last month, according to data from the Bank of France, taking advantage of cheap funding.

French lenders, which have some of the biggest exposures to crisis-hit eurozone economies like Greece and Italy, had borrowed 107 billion euros in long-term ECB funds as of Jan. 17, up from 63.4 billion at Dec. 13 2011, the data showed.

The fresh funds would more or less cover 2012 financing needs for top listed banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, or around 45 billion euros, according to Deutsche Bank research.

"It seems that French banks have not played the carry trade but rather secured their 2012 refinancing needs," Deutsche Bank analyst Flora Benhakoun wrote in a note.

The ECB recently ratcheted up its support for the banking sector to unprecedented levels, injecting 489 billion euros at its first tender of three-year funds on Dec. 21. The eurozone debt crisis has severely restricted banks' access to traditional funding markets.

French bankers including SocGen Chief Executive Frederic Oudea have poured cold water on the idea that lenders would reinvest the cheap funds in higher-yielding eurozone sovereign debt, potentially making instant carry-trade profit.

National data elsewhere has also shown Italian lenders holding 160.6 billion euros in longer-term ECB funds at the end of December. Spanish banks taking part in the three-year auction took up between 50 billion and 100 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7740 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Erica Billingham)