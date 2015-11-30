(Adds details, analyst comment, updates share price)
By Esha Vaish
Nov 30 French Connection Group Plc said
strong sales of its winter fashions on Britain's high streets
have put it on track to meet the market's full-year
expectations, sending its shares up as much as 25 percent.
In a sign that a protracted turnaround programme is starting
to bear fruit, French Connection on Monday reported a 0.2
percent rise in like-for-like retail sales in the UK and Europe
for the 16 weeks ended Nov. 21.
This compares with a 6.1 percent drop in the comparable
period last year.
"While we still have the all-important Christmas period to
come, we expect the results for the full year to be in line with
market expectations," Stephen Marks, French Connection's chief
executive and founder, said in a statement.
Popular in the 1990s for its FCUK logo, French Connection's
appeal has ebbed in a fiercely competitive UK fashion market,
prompting the 43-year-old company to embark in 2012 on a major
turnaround programme.
On Monday, French Connection said it expected to close seven
"non-contributing" stores during the second half of the year, in
additions to the dozens already closed as part of the programme.
The company will also vacate its loss-making Regent Street
premises in central London at the end of March, receiving 2.4
million pounds in compensation as the entire building is being
redeveloped.
French Connection had 394 retail outlets, including
franchised and licensed stores, as of July 31.
Numis analysts wrote that they were "encouraged" by the
upturn in sales and the accelerated closure of loss-making
stores, which they said "should underpin solid progress in
full-year 2017."
French Connection said sales of its Winter 15 collection,
which includes dark-coloured sheepskin coats, wool capes and
quilted jackets, continued to be strong after a "promising start
to the season."
The French Connection brand generates nearly 90 percent of
revenue for the company, which also owns the wholesale-only
Great Plains ladieswear range. Its others brands are Toast and
YMC.
French Connection's shares were up 22 percent at 37 pence at
1100 GMT, on track for their biggest one-day gain since February
2011. The stock was also the biggest gainer on the London Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by
Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Robin Paxton)