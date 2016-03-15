* FY 2015 underlying operating loss 4.7 mln stg
By Aastha Agnihotri
March 15 French Connection Group Plc
reported a bigger full-year loss after its spring and summer
collections failed to capture the imagination of shoppers in a
fiercely competitive UK fashion market.
The company's shares fell as much as 11.7 percent on Tuesday
to their lowest in more than two months.
More than three years into a turnaround plan, French
Connection has struggled to restore its ebbing popularity on
Britain's high streets. The company attributed its bigger 2015
loss to "poor performance" in the first half of the year.
"Customers weren't liking what they were seeing," Neil
Williams, French Connection's operations director, told Reuters.
"Fundamentally, the poor performance of Spring 15 was all down
to the collection."
The company has since made changes to its in-house team of
designers, a spokesman said. This year's spring collection
includes T-shirts bearing the FCUK logo that was a huge hit for
the company in the 1990s.
The company also announced the appointment of two fashion
industry veterans. Lee Williams will join on April 4 as finance
director from online fashion retailer ASOS Plc.
Christos Angelides, who has spent most of his career at Next
Plc, was appointed an independent non-executive director
nearly three months after U.S. teen apparel retailer Abercrombie
& Fitch Co terminated his employment without cause. (bit.ly/1QUfAaF)
Like their U.S. counterparts, established fashion retailers
in Britain are adjusting to the changing habits of thrifty
shoppers, who increasingly favour Internet shopping and cheaper
"fast fashion" chains.
French Connection's underlying operating loss widened to 4.7
million pounds ($6.7 million) for the year ended Jan. 31 from
0.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8 percent to 164.2 million pounds.
"The turnaround plan wasn't aggressive enough and the
product ranges haven't been right," said Freddie George, analyst
at Cantor Fitzgerald.
French Connection shut 13 stores in the financial year, in
addition to the dozens already closed as part of its turnaround
programme. To preserve cash for that programme, the company said
it would not recommend a dividend.
Having recovered some of their earlier losses, French
Connection's shares were down 4.0 percent at 43.11 pence at 1230
GMT.
($1 = 0.7020 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Robin
Paxton)