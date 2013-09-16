LONDON, Sept 16 British fashion retailer French
Connection said on Monday it had narrowed first-half
losses and seen an encouraging customer response to recently
launched winter collections.
The firm, which is attempting a turnaround after years of
underperformance, made a loss before tax of 6.1 million pounds
($9.7 million) in the six months to July 31, slightly better
than the loss of 6.3 million pounds made in the same period last
year.
Revenue was 89.9 million pounds, down 6.4 percent,
reflecting a softening in French Connection's wholesale business
and a reduction in the UK/Europe retail business. Gross margin
was slightly down.
"We have recently launched the winter collections and the
reaction has been encouraging although it is still early in the
season," said founder, chairman and chief executive Stephen
Marks.
"With the recent improvement in the wholesale order books,
the changes we have made are starting to resonate with our
customers," he said.
French Connection also ended the half with an improved cash
position of 22.3 million pounds, no debt and reduced stock
levels.
Shares in the firm, up 35 percent over the last year, closed
Friday at 33 pence, valuing the business at 32 million pounds.