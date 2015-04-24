(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
April 24 British fashion retailer French
Connection Group Plc said it expected full-year results
to be below market estimates as the previous year's challenging
trading conditions continued through Easter.
Retail sales, which account for about 60 percent of group
revenue, is expected to be "materially" lower in the first half,
the company said.
Shares in the company, known for its FCUK brand, fell 22.5
percent to their lowest since February 2014 on the London Stock
Exchange on Friday morning. The stock has lost 30 percent in
value this year until Thursday.
British retailers had a tough time last year partly due to a
mild autumn that hit sales of winter fashions. Muted wage growth
in Britain has also forced consumers to keep spending under
control.
French Connection, which has been attempting a turnaround
after years of underperformance, is trying to win customers by
redesigning product ranges and closing unprofitable stores.
The London-based company, whose competitors include
SuperGroup Plc and Ted Baker Plc, said it
expected to close another 7 stores during the current year.
Terming the trading update "disappointing", Cantor
Fitzgerald analyst Freddie George reduced his forecast to a
pretax loss of 3.5 million pounds from a profit of 0.5 million
pounds for the year ending Jan. 31, 2016.
French Connection said wholesale revenue, which comes from
its sales to retailers in 60 countries around the world, was in
line with expectations, with forward orders up year-on-year. Its
licensing business also continued to perform strongly.
The company said its current cash levels were 9.9 million
pounds with no debt, compared with 12 million pounds a year
earlier.
French Connection shares were down 21.5 percent at 41.81
pence by 0742 GMT.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi and Gopakumar Warrier)