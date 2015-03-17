* FY loss at 0.8 mln stg vs loss of 4.4 mln stg last yr
* FY revenue drops 5.8 pct to 178.5 mln stg
* Shares fall as much as 19 pct
By Aastha Agnihotri
March 17 French Connection Group Plc
said trading on high street remained challenging, after the
British retailer reported a smaller full-year loss.
Shares of the 43-year-old fashion group fell as much as 19
percent on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Despite tentative signs of recovery in Britain's economy,
consumers are feeling the pinch as wages have failed to keep
pace with inflation.
Clothing retailers endured a particularly tough second half
as milder-than-expected weather discouraged shoppers from buying
winter clothes.
"If we look at the industry data that is coming out, you
don't think that there's a surge in consumer demand going on,
Operations Director Neil Williams told Reuters.
"It's certainly not on the fashion high street."
French Connection said wholesale revenue, which comes from
its sales to retailers in 60 countries around the world, rose
4.6 percent to 75.2 million pounds. The wholesale segment
accounts for about 40 percent of total sales.
The company said it was encouraged by forward orders in its
wholesale business but Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Freddie George
noted the language was more muted than in its November 2014
trading statement.
French Connection reported an underlying operating loss of
0.8 million pounds ($1.2 million) for the year ended Jan. 31,
compared with the loss of 4.4 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.8 percent to 178.5 million pounds.
The company's shares were down 18 percent at 50.04 pence at
1010 GMT.
($1 = 0.6741 pounds)
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anupama Dwivedi)