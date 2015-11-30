Nov 30 French Connection Group Plc
reported a slight rise in sales at stores in Britain and the
rest of Europe ahead of the key Christmas shopping season,
putting it on track to match market expectations for its
full-year results.
Shares of French Connection rose about 25 percent, making
the stock the biggest gainer on the London Stock Exchange on
Monday.
For the 16 weeks ended Nov. 21, the high street fashion
chain reported a 0.2 percent rise in like-for-like retail sales
in the UK and Europe, as its winter collection drew in shoppers.
This compares with a 6.1 percent drop in the comparable
16-week period last year.
"While we still have the all-important Christmas period to
come, we expect the results for the full year to be in line with
market expectations," Chief Executive Stephen Marks said in a
statement.
