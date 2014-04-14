April 14 British fashion retailer French
Connection Group Plc reported an 11 percent rise in
like-for-like retail sales as its new product range was well
received in UK and Europe, sending its shares to their highest
since August 2011.
The company, best know for its FCUK brand of clothes and
accessories, has been trying to turn around its business after
years of weak sales in Britain's retail market.
French Connection had reported a 4.5 percent drop in UK and
Europe like-for-like sales in the first half of last year, but a
1.4 percent jump in the second half.
The company said on Monday that comparable sales in the 11
weeks to April 12 continued the positive trend of the second
half of last year.
French Connection announced plans last year to reduce
inventory levels, redesign product ranges and increase the
flexibility of its buying teams as well as reviewing pricing as
part of a plan to restore the fortunes of its retail division.
Shares in the London-based company were up 11.9 percent at
75 pence at 0834 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They touched
a high of 77 pence in early trading in weak broader market.
