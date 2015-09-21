Sept 21 UK fashion retailer French Connection
Group Plc, in the midst of a multi-year turnaround
programme, reported a bigger loss for the first half on Monday
after its spring collection failed to win favour with shoppers,
sending its shares reeling.
The 43-year-old company said it shut six underperforming
stores in the period, and planned to close more in its effort to
cut costs. French Connection had 394 retail outlets, including
franchised and licensed stores, as of July 31.
Analysts said the upmarket retailer needed to do a lot more
than it announced in its 2012 restructuring program if it was to
get back on track.
"There is nothing in the statement to say there is any
urgency to change strategy," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Freddie
George, who expects the company to remain unprofitable for the
next two years, wrote in a research note.
French Connection has not reported an annual pre-tax profit
since the year ending Jan. 31, 2012.
George cut his target price to 30 pence from 45. French
Connection shares were down 8 percent at 26.50 pence at 1133
GMT. Up to Friday's close, the stock had fallen 57 percent.
French Connection said trading had improved in the first six
weeks of the second half, which started on Aug. 1, with
like-for-like sales in its full-price UK retail business up
about 6 percent.
The company reported a first-half pretax loss of 7.9 million
pounds ($12.3 million), up from 3.9 million pounds in the same
period last year. Revenue fell 9.8 percent to 75.8 million
pounds.
Besides the French Connection brand, which generates nearly
90 percent of revenue, the company owns the wholesale-only Great
Plains ladies wear range. Its other brands are Toast, available
online and in some stores, and YMC, sold wholesale and in
London.
($1 = 0.6442 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)