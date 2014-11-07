Nov 7 French Market Regulator AMF:

* Says Atos SA public offer for outstanding Bull SA shares followed by squeeze-out was filed on Nov. 6

* Atos offers 4.90 euros for each of 5,288,928 not yet owned Bull shares (4.32 pct capital)

* Bull shares to maintain suspended from trading until further notice following the offer