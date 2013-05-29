Somdev Devvarman of India hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Somdev Devvarman of India during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. Federer beat Devvarman 6-2 6-1 6-1. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Roger Federer was in no mood to hang around as he moved into the third round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-1 6-1 demolition of Somdev Devvarman on Wednesday, but his title credentials were barely put to the test in a hopelessly one-sided match.

Federer, chasing a second French Open title, was never put under pressure and ruthlessly exploited his opponent's frailties.

The Swiss did not lose a point against the 188th ranked qualifier until the third game and took the first set in just 23 minutes with two breaks of serve.

The 17-times grand slam winner broke a further three times in both the second and third sets as Devvarman wilted.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)