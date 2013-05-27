'La Decima'? Ha! Nadal's number two was much tougher, says uncle Toni
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
PARIS Chinese sixth seed Li Na was kept on her toes as she reached the second round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Spain's Anabel Medina Garrigues on Monday.
Li, the 2011 Roland Garros champion who had never beaten Medina Garrigues in three previous claycourt meetings, was never allowed to let her guard down by the world number 68 on a sunsoaked Court Philippe Chatrier, but she prevailed on her first match point after one hour 44 minutes.
Li opened a 4-0 lead in the first set before a resilient Medina Garrigues threatened a comeback by breaking back twice.
The Spaniard opened a 2-0 lead in the second set but could not capitalise on her advantage as Li roared back to win four games in a row, relying on a series of booming forehand winners.
Medina Garrigues levelled for 4-4 before dropping serve in the ninth game. Li sealed the win when Medina Garrigues fired a forehand long..
Li will next face American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
World number one Andy Murray has joined a growing list of players to disagree with 24-times grand slam winner Margaret Court's views on same-sex marriage but has urged players to resolve any conflicts before the next Australian Open.