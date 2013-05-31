Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. celebrates defeating Li Na of China during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Better known for her outrageous outfits, American Bethanie Mattek-Sands says she is finally letting her racket do the talking after upsetting former French Open champion Li Na on Thursday.

Mattek-Sands' off-beat on-court costumes, including jackets adorned with tennis balls, leopard-print dresses and knee-length long socks, have earned her the title of tennis' Lady Gaga.

In the past, however, her game has often failed to hit the high notes.

Yet with her former attire back in the wardrobe, the 66th-ranked American produced the shock of the day to beat Li 5-7 6-3 6-2 at Roland Garros.

"I haven't worn anything too crazy on court for a few years now," she told reporters. "I feel like my racket has been doing a lot of the talking."

The war-paint that used to adorn her face was also left on the shelf for Thursday's match. But, if her mood dictates, it might make a return.

"Well, it's funny. The chair umpire asked me the other day if I was missing my makeup," she added.

"My fashion kind of goes with my moods. I do spur-of-the-moment things. I have them with me. It's potential."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)