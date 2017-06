Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France serves to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS Second-round action was called off for the day at the French Open because of rain showers on Wednesday.

Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was level at 6-2 4-6 1-1 with German Cedric Marcel Stebe when the umpire stopped play and Court Suzanne Lenglen was covered.

Organisers said play would not resume.

Play was finished for the day on Court Philippe Chatrier.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)