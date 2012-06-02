Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Simone Bolelli of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS Rafa Nadal, gunning to become the first man to win seven French Open titles, will make sure he will celebrate his birthday in Paris if he beats Argentine Eduardo Schwank in a third-round tie at Roland Garros on Saturday.

The second-seeded Spaniard, who will turn 26 on Sunday, is expected to roll over the world number 192 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Russian second-seed Maria Sharapova, chasing the only grand-slam title missing from her collection, will be back in action for the second day running when she faces Chinese 28th seed Peng Shuai.

Defending champion Li Na of China, the seventh seed, will take on the 20-year-old American Christina McHale on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

British fourth seed Andy Murray will be hoping his sore back will be able to survive another best-of-five-set outing after he came closing to quitting in the previous round.

He will be up against Colombian Santiago Giraldo on Court One having gone through a light practice session with his coach Ivan Lendl on Friday.

Local hero Paul-Henri Mathieu, who beat John Isner in a dramatic 76-game thriller on Thursday, may not even show up for his match-up with Spain's Marcel Granollers after skipping practice and pulling out of his doubles tie on Friday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)