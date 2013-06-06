PARIS Serena Williams was in no mood to hang around at Roland Garros on Thursday as she walloped 2012 runner-up Sara Errani 6-0 6-1 to reach the French Open final for the first time since 2002.
The American world number one ran away with the match in 46 spellbinding minutes as she completed the most one sided semi-final win at the claycourt grand slam since compatriot Chris Evert whitewashed Camille Benjamin 6-0 6-0 in 1984.
Williams, who owns only one Suzanne Lenglen Cup among her 15 grand slam trophies, left the Italian down and out after producing 40 screaming winners as she set up a final showdown with defending champion Maria Sharapova.
Errani won only 16 points in the entire match and did not even manage to muster a winning shot until the 10th game of the contest.
