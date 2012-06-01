Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France returns the ball to Fabio Fognini of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga refused to get distracted by his opponent's antics as he marched into the fourth round of the French Open with a solid 7-5 6-4 6-4 win over flamboyant Fabio Fognini of Italy on Friday.

Fognini did his best to unsettle Tsonga with his histrionics and whipping shots, but the fifth-seeded Frenchman managed to stay focused even though he dropped his serve five times.

"Fabio always does that, and when I walked on the court this was one of my objectives. I didn't want to fall in the trap, because then it can become very complicated," Tsonga told a news conference.

Two years ago, Fognini annoyed Monfils with his theatrics to knock out the Frenchman in a dramatic second round match that ended at dusk.

Tsonga, however, kept his eye on the ball to equal his best run at Roland Garros.

Despite the humid conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier, Tsonga, the last Frenchman to reach a grand slam final, at the 2008 Australian Open, had too much power for the world number 45.

Fognini berated the umpire and the partisan crowd following a few close calls, but Tsonga kept his composure to end his opponent's resilience with an ace and set up a last-16 meeting with either compatriot Gilles Simon or Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka.

"I'm improving. I've played three days in a row, so it's going to be good for me to have a day off tomorrow," said Tsonga.

"I always improve as matches go by, so I hope it's going to be the case again the day after tomorrow."

