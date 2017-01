Flight Lieutenant Jason Nichols aboard a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion, writes notes as they search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool

KUALA LUMPUR French satellites have spotted "potential objects" in the southern search area for the missing Malaysia Airlines jet, Malaysia said on Sunday.

"This morning, Malaysia received new satellite images from the French authorities," Malaysia's transport ministry said in a statement. "Malaysia immediately relayed these images to the Australian rescue co-ordination centre."

The ministry did not give any other details on the satellite images.

(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Nick Macfie)