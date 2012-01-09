PARIS Jan 9 French banks may be forced to move a large part of their operations abroad if France went ahead unilaterally with a proposed "Tobin" tax on financial transactions, the French Bank Federation said.

Describing such a tax as inefficient and counter-productive, the FBF said on Monday it would be a painful handicap for the French economy. It did not provide any numbers.

"Such a tax would by its nature push up the cost of financial transactions ... forcing, in part, providers to outsource a large part of the operations that are currently done in Paris to other financial centres," the FBF said.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who faces a steep climb to re-election this year, reiterated his support for such a tax on Monday and said France would have to set an example to get other countries to follow.

On Friday, financial lobby group Europlace -- whose members include French bank BNP Paribas, insurer AXA and the Bank of France -- also said a France-only Tobin tax would "inexorably" lead to a departure of such activities from Paris. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Dan Lalor)